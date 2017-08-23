85 F
Police capture suspect in Bang’s Market stabbing

5-year-old passes away after drowning

Johnny “Atulai” Taitano says DOAG memo grants right to fish in Agana Boat Basin

Guam officials fly to Japan to reassure travelers the island is safe

Belligerent airline passenger wins appeal in 9th Circuit

North Korea issues new Guam threat ahead of Ulchi-Freedom Guardian exercises

DOD won’t evacuate military families from Guam

Police searching for man accused of stabbing female cashier

New lawsuit filed against church names Brouillard yet again

Marine Corps officials say base and firing range good for cultural & historical preservation

GDOE owed $17 million in FY17 cash allotments

Passenger jailed for bomb, death threats and claiming N. Korea ties

Marine Corps Base Guam contract awarded for $164.89 million

Marines to arrive by mid-2020s after major construction award announced

Senators turn biennial budget into annual budget

Sen. Aguon criticizes GDOE’s repairs; GEB Chairman fires back

Pickup mix-up: 5 yr. old goes missing after alleged faculty error

Archdiocese urging cancelation of Elliman performance after drug arrest

Docomo service outage was a result of faulty network element

Net setting not allowed in Agana boat basin

$1 million in tax refunds mailed out Friday

Johnny “Atulai” Taitano defends against complaints from other fishermen

Tourist arrivals went up in first 2 weeks of August

Senators discuss revenue projections

No word from Bordallo on ethics probe as she prepares for CODEL

Bud Light Women’s Soccer Officially Begins with Three Matches

SPPC ‘76 Launches Middle School Baseball League

Aloha Maid Amateur Baseball Postseason in Full Swing

TAG Invites Youth Players for Spring Tennis Play Day Program

Haya United Notch First GFA D1 Win

Duenas, Taimanglo Prevail for January Bowling Titles

Matao Officially Complete AFC Cup Campaign

GWF Announces Venue for National Championship Meet

Camacho Storms to January Youth Title

Aloha Maid Amateurs Play Ball

Toledo Tops Perez for Senior Bowler of the Year Title

Rays, Crusaders Lead Off Aloha Maid Fall Ball League

Final Matao Roster Set for the EAFF E-1 Football Championship Semifinals

Day of Champions in Tamuning

Aloha Maid Minetgot Cup Elite Youth League Championship Matches Set

JFK Stay Unbeaten in IIAAG Baseball

Matao’s Lopez Goes Pro

JFK Win 1st Ever IIAAG Pre-Season Soccer Tournament

GFA Coaches Gain Class ‘C’ Licenses

King and Prince of the Lanes Crowned

Guam Finishes 7th in the Asian Women’s Sevens Series

Lanada Lands 2nd Senior Bowling Title

Strykers Best Quality in Minetgot Cup Elite Youth League Win

Ko’Ko Relay Going Crazy for Costumes

8am Triple J Radio Sports with Blake Watson for August 29, 2016

