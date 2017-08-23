Home
Local
Sports
Weather
Livestream
Videos
Local Programming
Coffee with the Candidates
Cooking with The Pacific Star
GFA
Island Music Awards
My Story
Something To Talk About
Welcome Home
ABC News
Search
85
F
Tumon, Guam
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
LOG IN
Welcome! Log into your account
Forgot your password?
Recover your password
PNC News First
Home
Local
Sports
Weather
Livestream
Videos
Local Programming
Coffee with the Candidates
Cooking with The Pacific Star
GFA
Island Music Awards
My Story
Something To Talk About
Welcome Home
ABC News
Trending Now
$14.16 million contract awarded for Naval Base sewer
Mother of newborn reacts to news of TB exposure linked to GMH employee
Police capture suspect in Bang’s Market stabbing
5-year-old passes away after drowning
Johnny “Atulai” Taitano says DOAG memo grants right to fish in Agana Boat Basin
President says war in Afghanistan will continue
Janela Carrera
-
August 22, 2017
0
$14.16 million contract awarded for Naval Base sewer
Clynt Ridgell
-
August 22, 2017
Mother of newborn reacts to news of TB exposure linked to GMH employee
Rebecca Elmore
-
August 22, 2017
LATEST NEWS
Police capture suspect in Bang’s Market stabbing
Jolene Toves
-
August 22, 2017
0
5-year-old passes away after drowning
August 22, 2017
Johnny “Atulai” Taitano says DOAG memo grants right to fish in Agana Boat Basin
August 22, 2017
Guam officials fly to Japan to reassure travelers the island is safe
August 22, 2017
Belligerent airline passenger wins appeal in 9th Circuit
August 22, 2017
North Korea issues new Guam threat ahead of Ulchi-Freedom Guardian exercises
August 21, 2017
DOD won’t evacuate military families from Guam
August 21, 2017
Police searching for man accused of stabbing female cashier
August 21, 2017
New lawsuit filed against church names Brouillard yet again
August 21, 2017
Marine Corps officials say base and firing range good for cultural & historical preservation
August 21, 2017
GDOE owed $17 million in FY17 cash allotments
August 21, 2017
Passenger jailed for bomb, death threats and claiming N. Korea ties
August 19, 2017
Marine Corps Base Guam contract awarded for $164.89 million
August 18, 2017
Marines to arrive by mid-2020s after major construction award announced
August 18, 2017
Senators turn biennial budget into annual budget
August 18, 2017
Sen. Aguon criticizes GDOE’s repairs; GEB Chairman fires back
August 18, 2017
Pickup mix-up: 5 yr. old goes missing after alleged faculty error
August 18, 2017
Archdiocese urging cancelation of Elliman performance after drug arrest
August 18, 2017
Docomo service outage was a result of faulty network element
August 18, 2017
Net setting not allowed in Agana boat basin
August 18, 2017
$1 million in tax refunds mailed out Friday
August 18, 2017
Johnny “Atulai” Taitano defends against complaints from other fishermen
August 17, 2017
Tourist arrivals went up in first 2 weeks of August
August 17, 2017
Senators discuss revenue projections
August 17, 2017
No word from Bordallo on ethics probe as she prepares for CODEL
August 17, 2017
SPORTS FIRST
Bud Light Women’s Soccer Officially Begins with Three Matches
Blake Watson
-
February 8, 2017
0
SPPC ‘76 Launches Middle School Baseball League
February 2, 2017
Aloha Maid Amateur Baseball Postseason in Full Swing
January 30, 2017
TAG Invites Youth Players for Spring Tennis Play Day Program
January 29, 2017
Haya United Notch First GFA D1 Win
January 25, 2017
Duenas, Taimanglo Prevail for January Bowling Titles
January 22, 2017
Matao Officially Complete AFC Cup Campaign
January 18, 2017
GWF Announces Venue for National Championship Meet
January 16, 2017
Camacho Storms to January Youth Title
January 9, 2017
Aloha Maid Amateurs Play Ball
December 20, 2016
Toledo Tops Perez for Senior Bowler of the Year Title
December 20, 2016
Rays, Crusaders Lead Off Aloha Maid Fall Ball League
November 10, 2016
Final Matao Roster Set for the EAFF E-1 Football Championship Semifinals
November 2, 2016
Day of Champions in Tamuning
November 1, 2016
Aloha Maid Minetgot Cup Elite Youth League Championship Matches Set
November 1, 2016
JFK Stay Unbeaten in IIAAG Baseball
November 1, 2016
Matao’s Lopez Goes Pro
November 1, 2016
JFK Win 1st Ever IIAAG Pre-Season Soccer Tournament
October 25, 2016
GFA Coaches Gain Class ‘C’ Licenses
October 25, 2016
King and Prince of the Lanes Crowned
October 25, 2016
Guam Finishes 7th in the Asian Women’s Sevens Series
October 20, 2016
Lanada Lands 2nd Senior Bowling Title
September 28, 2016
Strykers Best Quality in Minetgot Cup Elite Youth League Win
September 28, 2016
Ko’Ko Relay Going Crazy for Costumes
September 6, 2016
8am Triple J Radio Sports with Blake Watson for August 29, 2016
August 29, 2016
STAY CONNECTED
31,119
Fans
Like
15,019
Followers
Follow
0
Subscribers
Subscribe
@pncguam
7,740
Followers
Follow
WEATHER
guam
scattered clouds
86.9
°
F
87.8
°
86
°
74%
2.9mph
40%
Thu
85
°
Fri
85
°
Sat
84
°
Sun
84
°
Mon
85
°
Click Here to Listen to K57 Streaming
facebook
instagram
twitter
youtube
Meet our News Team
Sorensen Media Group
Contact Us
Terms & Conditions
Public Files
© 2017 Sorensen Media Group