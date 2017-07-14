82.4 F
Guam
Jury selection begins for men involved in body boarder’s death

FESTPAC Guam delegates unreimbursed for thousands of dollars

Archdiocese now facing 91 sex abuse lawsuits

Vazcones arrested in auto-pedestrian crash

Governor deports 3 more prisoners

$2 million in tax refunds to be released

Retired Customs Chief Francisco Torres dies

video

CCTV footage shows fatal crash that led to arrest of 3 men

video

Employee accuses Fire Chief of “cherry picking” promotions; San Nicolas fires back

Good samaritans hunt down suspect in hit-and-run

Piolo family grieves 2nd death anniversary as convicted killer is still out

video

Church properties on the chopping block identified

Tumon sinkhole temporarily patched up

video

Senator San Nicolas proposes bill to ensure road money fixes roads

video

Kaemiha Muna crowned 73rd Liberation Queen

Governor pardons man convicted of drug, DUI charges

Sinkhole reported on road near Gun Beach

Guam sets new record for June visitor arrivals

Inmate pleads not guilty to attempted murder of another prisoner

“Stand Your Ground” bill proposed to augment Castle Doctrine

Another governor appointee moves into classified position

Four more sex abuse cases filed against church in local court

Chamber members concerned proposed tax hikes will raise cost of goods

UOG research team extracts 16-year-old beehive from residence

Carnival kicks off tonight

Bud Light Women’s Soccer Officially Begins with Three Matches

SPPC ‘76 Launches Middle School Baseball League

Aloha Maid Amateur Baseball Postseason in Full Swing

TAG Invites Youth Players for Spring Tennis Play Day Program

Haya United Notch First GFA D1 Win

Duenas, Taimanglo Prevail for January Bowling Titles

Matao Officially Complete AFC Cup Campaign

GWF Announces Venue for National Championship Meet

Camacho Storms to January Youth Title

Aloha Maid Amateurs Play Ball

Toledo Tops Perez for Senior Bowler of the Year Title

Rays, Crusaders Lead Off Aloha Maid Fall Ball League

Final Matao Roster Set for the EAFF E-1 Football Championship Semifinals

Day of Champions in Tamuning

Aloha Maid Minetgot Cup Elite Youth League Championship Matches Set

JFK Stay Unbeaten in IIAAG Baseball

Matao’s Lopez Goes Pro

JFK Win 1st Ever IIAAG Pre-Season Soccer Tournament

GFA Coaches Gain Class ‘C’ Licenses

King and Prince of the Lanes Crowned

Guam Finishes 7th in the Asian Women’s Sevens Series

Lanada Lands 2nd Senior Bowling Title

Strykers Best Quality in Minetgot Cup Elite Youth League Win

Ko’Ko Relay Going Crazy for Costumes

8am Triple J Radio Sports with Blake Watson for August 29, 2016

